Glenn Murray is second on Brighton's all-time scoring list

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace forward Glenn Murray has retired.

Murray joined Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal in February but was released at the end of the season.

He scored 111 goals in 285 appearances for Brighton in two spells at the club, either side of four years at Palace and a spell at Bournemouth.

"I feel as though the time is right and I wanted to retire at a good level," Murray, 37, said.

He told Brighton's website: "I've had a lot of good years in the game, but this seems the right time to call it a day."

"I am getting off the football merry-go-round, the structure of being told what to do for 20 years. I am looking forward to making some of my own decisions I suppose!"

Murray ends his playing career after 16 years in which he also played for numerous other clubs including Carlisle and Rochdale.