Wales defender Tom Lockyer (left) started his career at Cardiff City

Tom Lockyer has been called into the Wales' Euro 2020 squad after James Lawrence was forced to withdraw because of an unspecified injury.

St Pauli defender Lawrence, 28, was included when the 26-man squad was named on Sunday night.

But he has been ruled out less than 24 hours later and will be replaced by Luton centre-back Lockyer.

Lockyer, 26, has won 13 caps and was considered unfortunate by some to have missed out in the original squad.

He made 23 Luton appearances in 2020-21 and played three times for Wales.

He has not played since February and was ruled out for the season in April after ankle surgery.