Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Micky Mellon (lifting trophy) led Tranmere to back-to-back promotions during his initial four-year spell

Tranmere Rovers have re-appointed former manager Micky Mellon one year after his departure from Prenton Park.

The 49-year-old left the Merseyside club in July after leading them from the National League to League One following successive promotions.

Mellon joined Dundee United after Rovers were relegated to League Two on a points-per-game basis last season.

"When I went to Scotland following our demotion from League One, it left a sense of unfinished business," he said. external-link

Mellon, who previously managed the club for four years added: "It is great to be back and I am pleased to have the opportunity to right that wrong.

"Tranmere is a forward-thinking club with an exciting future, and I wanted to be part of that, so I can't wait to get started and be reunited with the SWA [Super White Army] once again."

Chairman Mark Palios said Mellon was "a proven manager who already has a bond" with the fans, adding that the club was aiming for a "strong push for promotion".

Rovers sacked manager Keith Hill nine days before this season's play-off semi-final defeat to Morecambe.