Matt Jarvis came off the bench in England's 1-1 draw against Ghana at Wembley in March 2011

Former Wolves and England winger Matt Jarvis, who joined Woking in February 2020, has announced his retirement.

Jarvis, 35, won his only England cap against Ghana in March 2011.

His 18-year senior career saw him make more than 450 appearances for Gillingham, Wolves, West Ham, Norwich City, Walsall on loan and Woking.

"It was never going to be an easy decision and I will miss everything about it," Jarvis tweeted. external-link "It's been such an incredible journey."

Jarvis made his first career move of note in 2007 when he left boyhood club Gillingham for Wolves for a reported £600,000. His five seasons at Molineux saw him become the club's first England international since Steve Bull in 1990.

In 2012, he moved to West Ham for an initial fee of £7.5m and in 2015, joined Norwich City for £2.5m.

But his opportunities at Carrow Road were limited as they jumped between the Championship and Premier League and he was released at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He finished his career by making 23 appearances for Woking, scoring twice.