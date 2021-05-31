Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Christy Grimshaw missed from the spot as the Coppa Italia final against Roma went to penalties

AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw is one of four new faces in the Scotland squad for friendlies against Northern Ireland and Wales.

Kirkcaldy-born Grimshaw, 25, was a second-half substitute in Sunday's Coppa Italia final defeat by Roma.

It was her 26th appearance of the season for the Italian club.

Defenders Leah Eddie and Brianna Westrup of Hibernian and Rangers are also called up, along with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Eartha Cumings.

Fiorentina striker Lana Clelland returns for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, but Jen Beattie, Lisa Evans and Martha Thomas are missing because of injury and Emma Mitchell is not included after recently announcing her pregnancy.

Stuart McLaren continues as interim head coach, with assistance from experienced Glasgow City captain Leanne Ross, who retired from international duty in 2017.

Bristol City head coach Tanya Oxtoby joins the coaching team for the matches in Belfast (10 June) and Llanelli (15 June).

The matches will provide preparation for September's World Cup 2023 qualifiers against Hungary and Faroe Islands.

"We'll look to use a variety of players and switch up the systems of play that we use," McLaren said.

"I will do my best to implement ideas that I feel will suit the squad going forward for the new head coach, who will be in place by September. I want the players to have the best experience possible and puts them in a good place to perform for those competitive fixtures."