Manager Kevin Keegan and the England bench look on in despair as their Euro 2000 hopes are dashed by Romania

"We didn't play well enough - we'll just have to go and lick our wounds."

That was the verdict of then-manager Kevin Keegan after England were dumped out at the group stage of Euro 2000.

Ioan Ganea scored a late penalty to send a jubilant Romania through to the knockout stages at the expense of the despairing Three Lions.

It may have been a game to forget for Keegan - but we want you to cast your mind back to that 3-2 defeat in Belgium 21 years ago.

There are three minutes on the clock for you to name England's starting XI from that match.

Don't worry, there are clues for each player to give you a helping hand.

Good luck...