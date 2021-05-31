Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany beat Denmark on penalties in their quarter-final fixture

Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Germany booked their places in the last four of the Euro Under-21 Championship thanks to quarter-final wins on Monday.

Holders Spain needed extra time to beat Croatia 2-1, with the Netherlands claiming a late victory over France by the same scoreline.

Portugal defeated Italy 5-3 in an extra-time thriller, while Germany were 6-5 penalty shootout winners against Denmark.

Both semi-finals take place on 3 June.

Spain and Portugal, who are two of the favourites to lift the trophy and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, will face each other at 17:00 BST in Maribor, Slovenia.

Following Germany goalkeeper Finn Dahmen's two spot-kick saves, they will meet the Netherlands for their last-four tie in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, three hours later.

The final will be held on Sunday in Ljubljana, Slovenia at 20:00 BST.

The tournament, co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, has been split into two stages by Uefa.

Matches for the group stages of the competition were held in March, with the eight quarter-finalists returning to the same venues for the knockout phase this week.

England suffered injury-time heartbreak in the tournament two months ago as a late Croatia goal saw them fail to make it out of the group stages for the second successive competition.

A penalty from Eberechi Eze and a fine strike from Curtis Jones were not enough to secure their progression, as they needed to win by two clear goals.