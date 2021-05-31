Match ends, Netherlands U21 2, France U21 1.
Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Germany booked their places in the last four of the Euro Under-21 Championship thanks to quarter-final wins on Monday.
Holders Spain needed extra time to beat Croatia 2-1, with the Netherlands claiming a late victory over France by the same scoreline.
Portugal defeated Italy 5-3 in an extra-time thriller, while Germany were 6-5 penalty shootout winners against Denmark.
Both semi-finals take place on 3 June.
Spain and Portugal, who are two of the favourites to lift the trophy and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, will face each other at 17:00 BST in Maribor, Slovenia.
Following Germany goalkeeper Finn Dahmen's two spot-kick saves, they will meet the Netherlands for their last-four tie in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, three hours later.
The final will be held on Sunday in Ljubljana, Slovenia at 20:00 BST.
The tournament, co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, has been split into two stages by Uefa.
Matches for the group stages of the competition were held in March, with the eight quarter-finalists returning to the same venues for the knockout phase this week.
England suffered injury-time heartbreak in the tournament two months ago as a late Croatia goal saw them fail to make it out of the group stages for the second successive competition.
A penalty from Eberechi Eze and a fine strike from Curtis Jones were not enough to secure their progression, as they needed to win by two clear goals.
Line-ups
Netherlands U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bijlow
- 2Teze
- 3Schuurs
- 4Botman
- 15MalaciaSubstituted forBakkerat 78'minutes
- 11Stengs
- 8Harroui
- 10de WitBooked at 12mins
- 6KadiogluSubstituted forMatusiwaat 78'minutes
- 9Boadu
- 7KluivertBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 5Bakker
- 12Knoester
- 13Doekhi
- 14Rensch
- 16Scherpen
- 17Ekkelenkamp
- 18Matusiwa
- 20Sierhuis
- 21Dilrosun
- 23Paes
France U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Meslier
- 13DagbaSubstituted forKaluluat 12'minutes
- 6Konaté
- 4Upamecano
- 21Faitout Maouassa
- 19DiabySubstituted forFaivreat 60'minutes
- 20SoumaréSubstituted forCaqueretat 60'minutes
- 14Tchouameni
- 8Aouar
- 11Ikoné
- 22EdouardSubstituted forGouiriat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Green
- 2Kalulu
- 3Disasi
- 5Badiashile
- 7Cozza
- 9Gouiri
- 10Caqueret
- 12Fofana
- 15Faivre
- 16Bertaud
- 17Camavinga
- 18Kalimuendo
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 2, France U21 1.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands U21 2, France U21 1. Myron Boadu (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Justin Kluivert following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romain Faivre (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
Post update
Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (France U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni.
Post update
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Mitchel Bakker.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Ikoné (France U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Romain Faivre.
Post update
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Mitchel Bakker.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amine Gouiri (France U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Perr Schuurs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (France U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Ikoné with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Azor Matusiwa replaces Ferdi Kadioglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Mitchel Bakker replaces Tyrell Malacia because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, France U21. Amine Gouiri replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aurelien Tchouameni (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Konaté.
Post update
Hand ball by Pierre Kalulu (France U21).
Post update
Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Romain Faivre (France U21).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aurelien Tchouameni (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret.
Post update
Corner, France U21. Conceded by Justin Bijlow.