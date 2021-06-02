Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales qualified for Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory over Hungary in November 2019

Wales failed to find the net in Wednesday night's 3-0 Euro 2020 warm-up defeat against France, their 12th blank since the last European Championship.

Over the last five years they have scored 49 goals - but can you remember the scorers?

Two were own goals, so can you name the 14 Wales internationals who have hit the net hit in the 43 games since they came home from France after losing their Euro 2016 semi-final to Portugal?

You have three minutes to see how many you can recall, with a few assists to help you hit the target!