Eric Garcia: Barcelona to sign Spain centre-back from Man City

Eric Garcia
Eric Garcia is in Spain's Euro 2020 squad despite featuring infrequently for Manchester City this season

Barcelona will sign Spain centre-back Eric Garcia on a five-year deal when his Manchester City contract expires next month.

The La Liga club have included a buyout clause of 400m euros (£343m) in the 20-year-old's contract.

Garcia's youth career began at Barcelona before he moved to Manchester City in 2017.

On Monday, Barcelona agreed a two-year deal with City striker Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires on 30 June.

Garcia, who joined Barcelona's academy in 2008, made 12 appearances for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions in 2020-21 but started just three games in their title-winning campaign.

The Spaniard made 35 senior appearances in all for City, with 20 of those coming in the 2019-20 season when he was a regular starter for Guardiola as his squad was depleted by injuries.

He has featured seven times for Spain since his debut last September and has been included in Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona finished third in La Liga, seven points behind champions Atletico Madrid.

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by paul66, today at 08:38

    sign of the times barcelona have not got any money left only signing out of contract players

    • Reply posted by imado, today at 09:37

      imado replied:
      Pep refused to sell him for 20 million last season, so Barca can get him for free now, Pep is not working for City interests.

  • Comment posted by Half more than Indio, today at 08:33

    Breaking News?

    No it isn't. Known he was running his contract down and signing for Barca ages!

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 08:32

    I used to love free transfers on all those football manager games.

    • Reply posted by Neil_Diamond, today at 08:37

      Neil_Diamond replied:
      I can remember Taribo West being a superb free singing in Champ Manager.

  • Comment posted by NoCLsince2008noPL2013hahah, today at 08:46

    It's ok, Pep gets £60m a year to spend on another defender so I'm sure he'll be replaced soon enough....

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 08:48

      Chris1995 replied:
      Well no he doesn't does he
      But do keep making up facts

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:49

    Transfers are coming to an end. The new model is wait until your contact expires and get a huge sign on fee and remove the middleman. Do a Gareth Bale and sit on the bench and milk it for all its worth and at the same time get your golf handicap reduced. Barcelona have no money to do transfers so the new model is the 'sign on' fee.

    • Reply posted by Mish, today at 08:54

      Mish replied:
      If you were Bale you would though eh? I would. £600,000 a week. A lottery win a month. Living in the sun, having fun, playing golf and sticking two fingers up to your boss. Have it! :-)

  • Comment posted by Milky Bar Senior Citizen, today at 08:42

    The era of the transfer fee is coming to an end. If you are a footballer, why would you want a club to get £80m for you? Why not just wait, leave on a free and get a £40m signing on fee? You made more money, you cost less to the club you went to.

    • Reply posted by popeye, today at 08:55

      popeye replied:
      barca put a 200m buy out clause on neymar's contract. He went to Spanish fa headquarters and laid down the cheque in his name to buy out his contract. Spanish tax authorities got a cheque for 100m as 50% tax is put on elite players. We know psg's owner's supplied the money. Spanish clubs well barca,real and athletico m put ridiculous fees on them. They have debts and will want a fee to help out.

  • Comment posted by Moustachio, today at 08:51

    3 appearances this season. Barcelona will be waiting a long time for someone to meet their buyout clause.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 09:09

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Wow! He doesn’t even have A CL, that’s pricey

  • Comment posted by Sopot, today at 08:49

    So this is what has become of the once great Barcelona, reduced to scavenging Man City 'has beens' whose contracts have expired.

    • Reply posted by Invisibleman, today at 08:50

      Invisibleman replied:
      I think you mean 'never been'

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 09:16

    I just don't see Barcelona being a threat.
    If Atletico get it right this summer, they can win another title as Barca/Madrid need big rebuilds but both apparently have no money to do so.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 08:37

    They will not sign him from Manchester City as his contract will have expired, thus he's available for no transfer fee. Facts please, sloppy write up

    • Reply posted by popeye, today at 08:58

      popeye replied:
      Not exactly free they will pay him a signing on fee. Milky bar senior citizenhas a post up above saying so.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 08:54

    So 2 players they've picked up from City for nothing...... with Wijnaldum for nothing from Liverpool only being held up by a medical.

    How can they justify such ridiculous buy-out clauses on free transfers ?

    Long overdue that buy-out clauses were deemed illegal.

    Another Bosman verdict needed as surely these clauses constitute a restraint of trade !!!

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 09:01

      Elite replied:
      Buy out clauses are required in Spain due to laws/royal decrees. Its not mandatory but necessary as players without one would be able buy themselves out of their contract with a court deciding the amount.

  • Comment posted by Invisibleman, today at 08:49

    He is hopeless so City are not exactly going to miss him

    • Reply posted by joecorrigansboots, today at 09:30

      joecorrigansboots replied:
      Couldn't agree more! €400m buy out? Remove the "m" and that's more realistic.

      Slow, doesn't tackle, continually puts his arms behind his back so he instantly becomes off balance. He's comfortable enough on the ball, but can't defend for toffee

  • Comment posted by collymonster, today at 08:45

    Garcia not good enough, lacked positional sense and struggled aerially against tall opponents. Surprised at the interest from Barcelona,but good luck to the lad.

  • Comment posted by Half more than Indio, today at 08:38

    Has anyone ever met one of Barca's laughable release clauses?

    £85 for yesterdays newspaper. £125 for half a round of toast? £400m for a kid we signed today

    • Reply posted by Ollie_FFC_Fan, today at 08:40

      Ollie_FFC_Fan replied:
      Didn't PSG for Neymar?

  • Comment posted by kopthat96, today at 09:06

    The Premier League must be laughing getting rid of all the Deadwood anyway.Barça are becoming a laughing stock

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 09:05

    So it does not work out and you sit around because no one can afford to buy you.What complete and utter nonsense that buy out figure is.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 09:08

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Exactly! It’s like they are trying to raise value of club so they can borrow more.

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 08:55

    Barcelona signing all the dead wood 😃

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 08:57

      Chris1995 replied:
      Yeah that famous record PL scorer with 12 trophies aswell booooo

  • Comment posted by JD1111, today at 08:44

    Wow, I had no idea this was happening, completely out of the blue this one - how did they keep it a secret?

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 08:46

      Chris1995 replied:
      Lol yes I get you but it does draw out the trolls

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 08:47

    No loss.

  • Comment posted by Battle of the Bottlers, today at 09:13

    This rate Pep will join Barca next on a free transfer

    • Reply posted by Winston, today at 09:23

      Winston replied:
      Peps next job is Spanish national team

