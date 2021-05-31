Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic striker and current Belgium assistant Shaun Maloney is being lined up for a key strategic role in the Parkhead restructure under incoming manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have no concerns over Postecoglou's coaching status - despite claims the Aussie doesn't not posses the required Uefa badges - and hope to announce him as manager by the end of this week. (Sun) external-link

Scottish FA chief Ian Maxwell is set for talks with national team manager Steve Clarke aimed at extending his contract which runs until after the Qatar World Cup in December 2022. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Bayer Leverkusen are keen to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer and have already made contract with the Norway defender's representatives. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele, 19, has emerged as a shock transfer target for Danish side Nordsjaelland. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu says Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright "threw me under the bus" with public criticism, and revealed the reason he left before the relegation play-off with Dundee was to attend to his sick mother in France. (Daily Record) external-link

Freed Ross County defender Jason Naismith says he has not been told who took the decision to release him. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone jokingly slapped a £40m price tag on prize asset Ali McCann after the midfielder scored his first Northern Ireland goal in a 3-0 win over Malta. (Courier) external-link