Billy Dodds (left) assisted Neil McCann at Inverness CT in the final months of the season

Former Scotland striker Billy Dodds been appointed Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach on a two-year deal.

Dodds spent the final two months of the season as assistant to interim boss Neil McCann at the Championship club.

Previous manager John Robertson has become sporting director after returning from compassionate leave.

Dodds, 52, leads a club for the first time after spells as assistant at Dundee United, Queen of the South, Dundee and Ross County.

The ex-Dundee, Aberdeen, United and Rangers forward also had a stint as caretaker manager at Tannadice in 2006.

Having worked as a BBC Scotland pundit, Dodds returned to coaching with Inverness CT in March as the Highlands club finished fifth to miss out on the Premiership play-offs.

Chief executive officer Scot Gardiner said Dodds was the club's "initial favourite" for the role following that spell, but that three other "excellent candidates" were interviewed.

"He remained the best man for the job at the end of that process and will now take up the position with immediate effect," Gardiner added.