Fikayo Tomori is a graduate of Chelsea's youth system and has had previous loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby

AC Milan are close to agreeing a permanent deal for Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

The 23-year-old joined Milan on loan in January with a clause to enable the move to be made permanent at the end of the season.

The England defender has played 17 games and scored one goal in Serie A.

Before moving to Italy he had fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, making just four appearances during the first half of the season.

His only two starts came in the Carabao Cup, with one substitute appearance in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup.

Tomori signed a five-year deal with Chelsea in December 2019, soon after his England debut against Kosovo - having switched his international allegiance after representing his native Canada at Under-20 level.

BBC Sport understands Tomori is viewed by the Milan hierarchy as a player who can help produce the "progressive football" the team is trying to play.

He is also respected for his strong mindset off the pitch, with one example the comments on online racist abuse and what should be done to protect players that he made to BBC Sport in January.