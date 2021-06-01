National League news - June 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

Sutton United secured the National League title on 23 May

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 June

Former Portsmouth, Crawley and Exeter goalkeeper Paul Jones has joined King's Lynn Town.

The 34-year-old has made 424 career appearances but has not played a first-team game since November 2018, in an EFL Trophy tie for Fleetwood.