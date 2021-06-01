Last updated on .From the section Wales

Hal Robson-Kanu's two Premier League goals this season came in West Brom's final three games

Wales interim manager Robert Page says the door is still open for forward Hal Robson-Kanu after he was left out of the 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

Robson-Kanu, 32, was one of the highest-profile omissions when the squad was announced on Sunday.

He was sent home from a Wales squad in March for "breaching protocols" but Page said his latest exclusion was for footballing reasons.

"Nothing to do with March whatsoever," said Page.

"Tyler [Roberts] was also sent back and he's in the squad. Nothing to do with that.

"We never close the door on any Welsh player, absolutely not.

"I have to pick a squad and a team that suits our formation and how we want to play."

Robson-Kanu, who was released by West Bromwich Albion last week, was one of Wales' stars of Euro 2016, scoring an iconic goal in the 3-1 quarter-final win over Belgium.

He reversed his retirement from international football last year but has barely figured for his country since, and he was sent home from Wales' squad in March after "breaching protocols".

Tyler Roberts and Rabbi Matondo were also banished following the same incident and, although Matondo also missed out on Wales' Euros squad, Leeds United forward Roberts was included.

Page, who will take charge of Wales at Euro 2020 in the continued absence of manager Ryan Giggs, said Robson-Kanu was overlooked for tactical reasons.

"It comes down to personal preference as a manager - you've got players you want to play a certain way," he said.

"Kieffer Moore's record speaks for itself at international level, I've got Tyler playing Premier League football for Leeds and their intensity, when you watch them play live, is phenomenal. Tyler's gone to another level.

"We've got Aaron Ramsey, who's looking good in training and we all know what a wonderful player he is and plays a different sort of role, he could play in that false nine, as could Harry Wilson.

"So we've got a real strong forward line in good form and playing consistently, so that's the justification for picking those in the 26."