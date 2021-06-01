Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Rene Gilmartin has played for the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level

Swindon Town have appointed former Plymouth Argyle and Colchester United goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin as the club's new assistant manager.

The 33-year-old played under new Robins boss John McGreal at Colchester.

Gilmartin, who has also had stints at Watford and Bristol City, is goalkeeping coach for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 side.

"I know all the attributes that he'll bring as a coach and as a person," McGreal told the club website. external-link

"I know what type of character he is. Very, very hard working, studious of the game and a thoroughly professional coach."