Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Daryl Dike's nine goals helped Barnsley rise up the table to seal a play-off spot

Barnsley have opted against signing striker Daryl Dike at the end of his loan spell with the Championship side, parent club Orlando City have stated.

USA international Dike was a key figure in the Tykes' run to the promotion play-offs, scoring nine goals in 22 games to secure a fifth-place finish.

The 20-year-old, who had an option for a permanent deal in place, featured in their semi-final loss to Swansea.

However, the Oklahoma-born forward will return to Orlando for next season.

He is currently on international duty with the US senior side, featuring in the Concacaf Nations League.