Croatia's Euro 2020 preparations continued with a frustrating draw in a friendly at home to Armenia.
Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic headed in a first-half opener for Croatia, who will play in Group D with England, Scotland and the Czech Republic.
But the 2018 World Cup runners-up were held by an Armenia side ranked 90th in the world as substitute Wbeymar Angulo equalised late on in Velika Gorica.
Croatia's Euro 2020 opener is against England at Wembley on 13 June.
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was not included after playing in the Champions League final but Perisic, who has just helped Inter win their first Serie A title since 2010, marked his 100th international appearance for Croatia with his 28th goal, scoring from a Luka Modric cross.
The Real Madrid midfielder, Croatia's most-capped player with 137, was among four players to be replaced at half-time, with AC Milan forward Ante Rebic and Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic used off the bench.
And the hosts were denied a third straight victory, after World Cup qualifying wins over Cyprus and Malta in March, as Colombia-born midfielder Angulo levelled with a fine strike from just outside the box.
Croatia play Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game in Brussels on Sunday (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Livakovic
- 2VrsaljkoSubstituted forJuranovicat 45'minutes
- 21VidaSubstituted forSkoricat 45'minutes
- 5Caleta-Car
- 3Barisic
- 10ModricSubstituted forRebicat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 11Brozovic
- 13VlasicSubstituted forPetkovicat 45'minutes
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forPasalicat 26'minutes
- 9Kramaric
- 4PerisicSubstituted forBadeljat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lovren
- 12L Kalinic
- 14Budimir
- 15Pasalic
- 16Skoric
- 17Rebic
- 18Orsic
- 19Badelj
- 20Petkovic
- 22Juranovic
- 23Sluga
Armenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Yurchenko
- 21TerteryanBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMonroy Araratat 62'minutes
- 4Voskanyan
- 2Calisir
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 25BabayanSubstituted forMelkonyanat 45'minutes
- 5GrigoryanSubstituted forMuradyanat 79'minutes
- 15SpertsyanSubstituted forAnguloat 45'minutes
- 7BayramyanSubstituted forShaghoyanat 62'minutes
- 11Barseghyan
- 22AdamyanSubstituted forBichakhchyanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Angulo
- 8Muradyan
- 9Miranyan
- 12Meliksetyan
- 14Shaghoyan
- 16Nersesyan
- 17Khachumyan
- 19Hakobyan
- 20Melkonyan
- 23Bichakhchyan
- 24Monroy Ararat
- Referee:
- Luka Bilbija
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Croatia 1, Armenia 1.
Post update
Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Karen Melkonyan (Armenia).
Post update
Mario Pasalic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).
Post update
Offside, Croatia. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vahan Bichakhchyan following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Croatia).
Post update
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Post update
Foul by Mile Skoric (Croatia).
Post update
Zhirayr Shaghoyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Post update
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Karen Muradyan replaces Artak Grigoryan.
Post update
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Dominik Livakovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Wbeymar Angulo.