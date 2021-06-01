David Beckham captained the Manchester United team that won the then Milk Cup in 1991

A Manchester United youth team will play three friendly matches in Northern Ireland in July to mark the 30th anniversary of them winning the then Milk Cup.

Now called the Super Cup NI, the United team that was successful in 1991 included 'Class of 92' players such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville.

United were invited to play the matches by the Super Cup NI organisers.

Their opponents will be announced soon.

Venues are also to be confirmed but the first match will take place in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area on 26 July, with a second match to be played in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area two days later. The final match will take place on 30 July in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area.

Last year's Super Cup NI had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year's event was also called off for the same reason.

"We were all very disappointed at the cancellation of the 2021 tournament on top of the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, and we hope that these three games will capture the imagination of local football fans," said tournament chairperson Victor Leonard.

"Manchester United were very keen to come over and support a competition which has provided them with a springboard for so many of their first team stars, from David Beckham and the Nevilles right the way through to Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood."

As Covid-19 restrictions are eased, organisers are hopeful that spectators will be able to attend all three matches.

"We will work closely with each of the respective councils, the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health, to ensure that all covid regulations, current guidance and protocols are observed," added Leonard.

"Over the coming weeks we will provide more information on each of the games including venues and kick-off times, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming Manchester United to Northern Ireland."

In the summer of 1991, Manchester United defeated Heart of Midlothian in the Under-16 final at the Coleraine Showgrounds to lift the trophy.

Robbie Savage and Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie were also part of the squad, which became known as the Class of 92 after a number of them went on to have successful careers with the United first team.