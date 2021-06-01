Euro 2020: Trent Alexander-Arnold named in England's 26-man squad

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments100

Breaking news

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named in England's 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship.

Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold, 22, is one of four right-backs, while injured duo Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are both included.

Boss Gareth Southgate had to cut seven players from his provisional list.

Mason Greenwood withdrew through injury with Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins all left out.

The final squad means there will be no debutants for the tournament which starts next week.

Alexander-Arnold makes the cut as he looks to add to his 12 caps, the last of which came against Belgium in the Nations League last October.

Alexander-Arnold has missed the past seven internationals but will contest a starting place with Chelsea's Champions League winner Reece James, Kieran Trippier, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City's Premier League champion Kyle Walker.

Liverpool skipper Henderson has been out of action since February with a groin injury while United captain Maguire missed the last four league games of the season and the Europa League final following ankle ligament damage.

England's 26-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by United Fan, today at 17:12

    How have Sterling and Rashford got in? they are totally out of sorts and it has been claimed that Rashford is carrying injuries, to excuse his very poor performances for us.
    The waistcoat is a waste of time and so will be watching England.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:17

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Don't watch then, simple as that.

  • Comment posted by Paulo, today at 17:11

    Southgate says he picks on form & not favourtism, rubbish..!! Henderson in the squad & he has not played for months....really......!!!

    • Reply posted by SpinR, today at 17:14

      SpinR replied:
      And he’s injured 🤕 Do they never learn? Don’t pick injured players as they might not be able to play at all!!

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 17:12

    Disgraceful to leave out JWP for Phillips and Henderson who are injured. Why do we need four right backs? Also, if Greenwood is out then we need Watkins. Only leaves DCL if Kane gets injured! I'd have taken Godfrey instead of Maguire. Injured players should never go to tournaments!

  • Comment posted by No, today at 17:10

    Having picked Henderson, Maguire, Sterling and Rashford... I am just surprised he didn't pick Dier to complete the set.

    Predictably a back seven with ten defenders!!!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So, this is what Southgate decided upon. Now let the ‘armchair selectors’ give their ‘more informed opinions’. Perhaps, future team selections should be made via online polls.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 17:14

    more wworrying sterling gets in bamford didnt. sterling has had a rotten season for the champs

  • Comment posted by justincfc, today at 17:12

    Why include an injured maguire? Thought Southgate was only going to include fit and on form players??

    • Reply posted by Harry McFluff, today at 17:19

      Harry McFluff replied:
      Just goes to show that Southgate is full of sh..
      Even takes sterling and rashford to prove he is a complete Burke

  • Comment posted by David Bloor, today at 17:10

    Four right backs, one injured centre half and one injured midfielder. Bizarre.

    • Reply posted by zuf, today at 17:18

      zuf replied:
      Walker will be playing centre back in a 3, James RWB with Trippier in reserve, and Trent a wild card if we need something different in a 4.

  • Comment posted by himagain, today at 17:14

    Only fully fit players should be in the squad.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:08

    So, Gareth you have chosen players who don't deserve to be going in my opinion. James Ward-Prowse has played in the toughest league in the world for every minute of every game for past 2 years whilst captaining a PL team? Free kick specialist etc! What a mistake. Don't even get me started on Danny Ings. You've been turned from what you promised. Should be by merit and not who you play for.

    • Reply posted by sgncfc, today at 17:14

      sgncfc replied:
      Ward-Prowse may have played but apart from the occasional free kick he's hardly been outstanding, and he doesn't fit into the shape. Ings though is the best direct replacement for Harry Kane and should be going instead of Calvert-Lewin who is a very different type of striker.

  • Comment posted by PWANAVFC, today at 17:13

    Needed another couple of right backs I think

    • Reply posted by Elaine, today at 17:17

      Elaine replied:
      22 more maybe?

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:12

    Southgate has bottled it, more right backs than midfielders 😂

  • Comment posted by stevenc, today at 17:13

    Southgate is a yes man he's done it again picked his favourites the failures who failed in last world Cup

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 17:12

    You could fit Southgate's guts in a thimble, just push his brain over a touch.

  • Comment posted by topcat, today at 17:09

    Good

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:15

    Raheem Sterling, MASSIVE facepalm.

  • Comment posted by pvb1968, today at 17:14

    So with all the talent available this clown will pick 5 defenders and 2 holding midfielders, what a joke 4 right backs in the squad.

  • Comment posted by englishkeith, today at 17:13

    Well, a massive mistake leaving Ollie Watkins, in my opinion. At least he will get a rest, even though I doubt he wanted one.

  • Comment posted by Kelvinh, today at 17:13

    Not sure what Watkins hasn't done that the likes of Bellingham and Saka have. Unlucky Ollie

    • Reply posted by MDestro, today at 17:16

      MDestro replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Eternal Optimism, today at 17:11

    So the beeb continuing to hang TAA out to dry, they've been peddling the line that he wouldnt get picked all day, now he has been picked they're singling him out for more criticism.

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 17:18

      rjaggar replied:
      Not just the BBC: the Mail ran a story saying TAA WAS OUT! It's all about gambling scams....

  • Comment posted by catchthecallipygian, today at 17:11

    Gulp.... that midfield. That's not good enough.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport