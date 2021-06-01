Euro 2020: I would have picked more right-backs for England squad - Southgate

Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St-Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Gareth Southgate says if he could have picked five or six right-backs for England's European Championship campaign he "would have done".

Boss Southgate has named four right-backs in his 26-man squad for this summer's tournament.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is joined by Chelsea's Reece James, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

Southgate said his squad consists of the "best 26 footballers".

