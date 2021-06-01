Last updated on .From the section Irish

Englishman Sam Roscoe is on his way to Windsor Park

Central defender Sam Roscoe has agreed to join Premiership champions Linfield from Ayr United on a two-year-deal.

The 22-year-old, who was previously at Aberdeen and had a loan spell at Alloa Athletic, will complete the move when the transfer window opens next week.

He comes in after defensive pair Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey joined Glenavon from Linfield on Sunday.

"We've been targeting Sam for some time - he's looking forward to getting started," said Blues boss David Healy.

"We've obviously known for some time that we'd need to bring in central defenders with the two Marks having moved on to Glenavon," Healy told the club website.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him when he joins us in a few weeks time and I know our supporters will give him a warm welcome when he comes over to meet up with his new team-mates.

"Despite having played in Scotland, Sam is from Manchester and he will hopefully,make a significant contribution to our seasons ahead."