Joy for Cliftonville after winning a dramatic penalty shootout against Crusaders

Cliftonville progressed to the European play-offs final but Crusaders will feel aggrieved after the officials failed to spot Michael Ruddy's penalty crossing the line in the shootout.

The semi-final finished goalless after extra-time and the first nine penalties in the shootout were scored.

Ruddy's spot-kick struck the bar and replays showed the ball came down a yard behind the goal-line.

But the assistant referee believed it had not gone in and the Reds won 5-4.

It's the second controversial shootout exit for the Crues in a month after keeper Jonathan Tuffey was sent-off for repeatedly coming off the line in the Irish Cup semi-final against Larne.

It followed 120 minutes of north Belfast derby action which failed to produce a goal but both sides squandered openings in an entertaining encounter at Solitide.

Off the line

Crusaders bossed the first half and Jamie McGonigle saw his shot cleared off the line by Jamie Harney before Chris Curran blocked Paul Heatley's follow-up effort.

BJ Burns headed over from a corner and Heatley's audacious overhead strike flew just wide before Jordan Forsythe missed the target with a six-yard header.

Cliftonville improved after the break and they went on to create the best two chances of the second half with both falling to Daire O'Connor.

Luckily the ball is between the foot of Cliftronville's Daire O'Connor and Daniel Larmour's head

The midfielder's backpost header was cleared off the line by Jarlath O'Rourke before his tame shot was saved by Tuffey after he was sent clear by Chris Curran's superb throughball.

David Cushley's looping header landed just over at the other end in added time and Reds substitute Joe Gormley headed wide with the only decent opportunity in extra-time.

It went to penalties and it was all going smoothly until Ruddy stepped up and struck penalty which should have stood - the assistant referee was standing on the line but it was deemed a miss and referee Raymond Crangle blew his whistle to end the game.

It''s a penalty which will be talked about well beyond Tuesday night but the focus for Cliftonville is an Inver Park final against Larne, who beat Glenavon 2-1 in the other semi-final, on Saturday.