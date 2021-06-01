Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne defender Albert Watson challenges Glenavon forward Daniel Purkis

Larne kept their hopes of a first ever appearance in European club competition very much alive as they secured a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Glenavon.

Martin Donnelly dramatically curled home the winner three minutes into added time in their Europa Conference League play-off semi-final on Tuesday.

Daniel Purkis had given Glenavon a fifth-minute lead but David McDaid equalised three minutes later.

Larne will play Cliftonville or Crusaders in Saturday's final.

Having finished fourth in the Irish Premiership, three places above their opponents, Larne went into the game as favourites but the game proved to be an evenly contested affair, with both clubs aware of the financial implications of joining Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran as the Irish League's representatives in Europe.

Purkis had the simple task of heading home unmarked from close range after Larne had failed to deal adequately with a corner.

The Lurgan Blues' lead was short-lived however as McDaid fired in the rebound low into the bottom corner after Ronan hale's effort had been cleared off the line.

The home side passed up a gilt-edged chance to net the winner when Hale skewed a left-foot drive wide of the post but that proved to be inconsequential as Donnelly rifled home late on.

The former Cliftonville winger started the move on the left, Andrew Mitchell delivered the ball into the area and Conor McKendry provided the pass for Donnelly to drill the ball into the net.

Scenes of jubilation followed among the home supporters while Glenavon players looked crestfallen.

Gary Hamilton's side's wait for a first appearance in Europe since 2018 continues.