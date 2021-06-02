Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Will Glasgow City see off the challenge of Celtic to land yet another SWPL title?

Glasgow City will clinch a 14th successive SWPL title if they avoid defeat at home to Rangers on Sunday.

However, Celtic sit just three points behind and could snatch first place on the final day if the champions slip up.

So, can Rangers can do their Old Firm rivals a favour?

You can watch Celtic's visit to Motherwell live on the BBC Sport Scotland website, while City v Rangers is on BBC Alba, with both matches kicking off at 16:10 BST.

Scott Booth's City side have lost once on league duty this season and that just happened to be a 5-0 shellacking at home to Rangers in December.

However, that shock loss, which came just a few days after a tough European trip to Prague, was avenged with a 2-0 win away to Rangers last month.

That result, along with three derby defeats to Celtic, means Rangers are out of the running for top spot but they do have something to play for other than pride, even if it is a remote possibility.

Malky Thomson's side can still clinch second place for Champions League qualification should they beat City - but only if Celtic were to unexpectedly drop points.

Celtic must hope for a Rangers win and then they would need to make up a goal difference gap on City which currently stands at three.

And a big score could be on the cards at the Penny Cars Stadium since Celtic knocked 10 past Forfar Farmington last weekend and Motherwell conceded six to Rangers.