Imran Louza: Watford sign FC Nantes midfielder on five-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Watford

Imran Louza
Louza made his debut for FC Nantes in January 2019

Watford, newly promoted back to the Premiership, have signed promising French-Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza from FC Nantes for an undisclosed fee.

Louza, 22, arrives at Vicarage Road on a five-year deal after scoring seven goals in 35 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side this season.

He is a France Under-21 international, but formerly represented Morocco at youth level.

French media outlets have reported the fee to be £10m.

Louza joined Nantes as an eight-year-old and has played 58 times for the club since marking his debut in January 2019.

Watford also announced this week the signing of centre-back Mattie Pollock from Grimsby Town on a five-year contract for an initial fee of £250,000.

View more on twitter

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport