Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Mark Carrington has been a Wrexham players since September 2013

Midfielder Mark Carrington is one of eight players released by Wrexham.

The 34-year-old was the National League club's longest-serving player, having arrived at the Racecourse Ground in September 2013.

Bobby Grant, Jay Harris, James Horsfield, Fiacre Kelleher, Paul Rutherford, Chris Sang and Theo Vassell are the other players to depart.

They follow manager Dean Keates out the door after his contract was not renewed.

A club statement said: "Wrexham AFC would like to place on record its thanks to the players who are leaving us for their efforts and commitment during the previous season and throughout their time at the Racecourse, and wish them well for their future careers."

Wrexham failed to make the play-offs this season after a final-day draw at Dagenham & Redbridge saw the Dragons drop out of the top seven.

The club has responded by appointing the vastly experienced Les Reed to the board.

Wrexham have offered new contracts to Christian Dibble, Cameron Green, Reece Hall-Johnson, Rob Lainton, Shaun Pearson, Jamie Reckord, Devonte Redmond and Luke Young.

The remainder of the squad is either still under contract, or have had a contract extension option exercised.

Keanu Marsh-Brown, Gold Omotayo and Dawid Szczepaniak have been invited to return for pre-season training, while Kwame Thomas will be offered the opportunity to earn a permanent contract having ruptured his Achilles tendon in April.