England manager Gareth Southgate says failing to reach the semi-finals at Euro 2020 will be classed as a failure.

The Three Lions reached the last four of the 2018 World Cup and a run to the final would see them play all but one of their games at Wembley.

Asked if anything less than reaching the semi-finals would be deemed a failure, Southgate replied: "Yeah, it probably will.

"I think we're realistic about that, we have to live with that expectation."

And he added: "Are we ready to win? Well, we've been to two semi-finals so the next step is to try to go further."

Southgate named his 26-man squad for Euro 2020, which begins on 11 June, on Wednesday.

Former Middlesbrough manager Southgate was appointed in September 2016 and oversaw the side's best finish at a major tournament since 1990 as they reached the semi-finals in Russia in 2018.

They also reached the same stage of the Nations League a year later.

"We know the excitement around the team and it's great, we're now relevant," added Southgate.

England come up against World Cup finalists Croatia in their opening game, followed by a huge match against neighbours Scotland on 18 June, rounding off Group D against the Czech Republic on 22 June.

With an average age of 25 years and three months, England will go into the tournament with one of the youngest squads.

Southgate continued: "Expectations were lower [in Russia]. We've got some exciting players and I don't think these players are at their peak by any means, I think when I look at some of the players working with us it's so exciting for England in the future.

"I've got to try to manage the expectations for the players, I accept the situation as a manager, there's expectation, I have to deliver.

"We have to deliver as a group of staff, it's not about me in terms of if we can be successful. But, of course, it's about me if we fail. No problem, that's the gig.

"But for the players, I've still got to bear in mind they are a young group, they have still got a lot of progression to make, some are now learning how to win things, being involved in big matches, it's brilliant for their progress and opportunities for England, that's what we want."

