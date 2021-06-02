Last updated on .From the section Football

Casey Stoney won 130 caps for England

Casey Stoney has played down links with the vacant Wrexham manager's job and what would be the first female appointment by a men's professional team in the UK.

The former Manchester United women's boss is one of the bookies favourites to succeed Dean Keates but says she is currently enjoying time with family.

Stoney has also hit out at sexist trolling she has received on Twitter.

She said those individuals should be "ashamed".

The former England defender left her role at Manchester United in May having finished fourth in the Women's Super League and narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot.

She said after three years it was the right time to "take some time away".

Wrexham's manager position became vacant after they failed to make the National League play-offs in the final game of the season.

The club, which has been taken over by Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, decided not to renew the contract of Dean Keates who had been in charge since 2019.

The actors said they were "committed to returning the club to the EFL at the earliest opportunity" and feel a change of manager will provide the "best chance".

Stoney's link to the role, which would see her become the first female manager of a men's professional team in the UK, prompted a wave of online abuse.

She responded: "If you have a daughter, sister, wife or mother you should be ashamed".

Wales' record goal scorer Helen Ward said "it would be great to see a woman take a higher level men's team job", but that "it has to be the right fit".

"Casey has done very well at Manchester United but she is still relatively inexperienced as a manager, so if she doesn't feel it's right, she's not going to go for it," she told BBC Radio Wales.

The Watford striker said a female appointment will happen sooner rather than later.

"When you look at female managers, they're less experienced than a lot of men just because the game hasn't been professional for very long.

"The right time hasn't come yet, but I think it is coming. It's being talked about more and more with the jobs that come up now so it's only a matter of time before it does happen."

She added that a female manager might be "a bit of a novelty" to begin with, but believes the male players will be "very professional".

"They've got a manager there to do a job and I think they'd respect that and get on with it," adding that "I think players would be a lot more receptive to it than maybe fans."