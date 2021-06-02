Cardiff City were relegated from the top flight in 2019

Cardiff City made a £12.2m loss in their first season following relegation from the Premier League.

The latest accounts show a drop in turnover of £79.2m in the year ending May 2020.

The Championship club's debt remains in excess of £100m, although much of that figure is owed to owner Vincent Tan.

In notes accompanying the accounts, it is revealed the Malaysian businessman has provided written assurances of his ongoing financial support.

Cardiff's loss comes despite reductions in wages of £14.6m from £42.5m to £27.9m, the drop out of the Premier League and the early impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected revenue streams.

They state immediate costs including a £945,000 loss because of season ticket refunds and a £2.1m reduction in expected parachute payments because of the Premier League having to refund some of their overseas broadcasting revenue.

In his statement in the accounts, Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman - who also admitted the future of the club would look "much more precarious" without Tan's ongoing support - said football clubs needed further help.

"I must note that the level of support that we as a sport have received from national and devolved governments since the start of the pandemic has been extremely disappointing and, compared to other sports, both professional and amateur football itself has been very much left to sort our own problems out," he said.

The club's net liabilities stood at £118.6m at the end of the accounting period, with Tan and his family owed £48.9m, with further loans from Tan and other sources secured after 31 May 2020.

Cardiff City Stadium has been the home of the Bluebirds since 2009

The statements also confirm they have again made a contingency provision regarding the club's dispute with Nantes over a £15m fee for Emiliano Sala, two years on from the deaths of the Argentine striker and pilot David Ibbotson.

Fifa ruled in September 2019 in favour of Nantes, although Cardiff lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"Although the directors, after taking legal advice, are of the opinion that the appeal has good prospects of success and will achieve a favourable outcome, no decision has yet been made by CAS," notes in the accounts state.

"Due to the uncertainty involved, the directories have prudently include adequate provision in these accounts should their appeal be unsuccessful."