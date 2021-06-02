Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias make up four of the six nominees for the PFA men's Players' Player of the Year

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association men's Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

Premier League champions City dominate the nominations for the senior award, with Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias also in contention.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham striker Harry Kane complete the shortlist.

The winners will be revealed on Sunday.

Foden, 21, has made 50 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions this season, helping the club win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, and reach the Champions League final.

The Stockport-born midfielder also made his senior England debut in September and has been included in manager Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020.

The PFA Young Player of the Year is for players under the age of 23, though they are also eligible for the senior award. Only three players have won both PFA awards in the same season since they were introduced in the 1973-74 season: Andy Gray in 1976-77, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006-07 and Gareth Bale in 2012-13.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, West Ham's Declan Rice, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in contention for the young player prize.

Chelsea trio Sam Kerr, Ann-Katrin Berger and Fran Kirby are among the nominees for the PFA women's award.

Portugal defender Dias, who joined Manchester City from Benfica in September, was named men's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association last month and is also among the nominees for the Premier League's player of the season.

Team-mate De Bruyne won the PFA award last term with Reds defender Alexander-Arnold voted young player.