Scotland's first action since September 2019 ended in T20 series defeat to Ireland

Kathryn Bryce hopes her breakthrough on the ICC rankings will help boost cricket's profile in Scotland.

The 23-year-old says it was a "shock" to become the first Scot to break into the governing body's world top 10 player listings for batting or bowling.

Bryce has jumped nine places to 10th in the latest women's T20 international batting rankings.

The Scotland captain was the top scorer with 96 runs in last week's 3-1 series defeat to Ireland in Belfast.

"I probably didn't realise it until it happened and everyone is talking about it," she told BBC Scotland.

"But being able to do little things and having headings like that raise the awareness of cricket in Scotland and probably reach more people to realise it is possible to play to a high standard and get recognition.

"It pushes you to raise your game if you are a current player. It gives you the real push to keep working hard and realise other people have done it, so it is possible to do."

The previous high for Scotland players saw Kathryn's sister Sarah reach 14th in the T20I women's batters standings in August, 2019, and off-spinner Majid Haj climb to 13th in the men's rankings for bowlers in November 2013.

Bryce, who has a full-time contract with Loughborough Lightning, was named the ICC women's associate player of the decade in December and has also risen 10 places to third in the all-rounder rankings.

"It is huge," she added. "I think it has shown how much Scottish cricket has progressed over the last five or 10 years, to be pushing and playing at a good level to be able to put our names forward to move up those lists."