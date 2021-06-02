Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Antonio Conte managed Chelsea between 2016 and 2018 before spending two seasons at Inter Milan

Tottenham have made contact with former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as they continue their search for a new manager.

No offers have been made but it is understood Spurs have held exploratory talks with the Italian.

Conte guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title since 2010 last month but chose to leave the club after talks with the club's chairman Steven Zhang.

Spurs made contact with former boss Mauricio Pochettino last week.

However, Paris St-Germain have shown no indication of a willingness to let the Argentine return to his former club.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to allow that situation to drag on too long, which may prompt him to solidify the club's communication with Conte.

The club has been without a permanent manager since the departure of Jose Mourinho on 19 April.

Levy said the club had "lost sight of some key priorities" during construction of its new stadium and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spurs finished last season seventh in the table, qualifying for the new Europa Conference League.

Talisman Harry Kane, who won the Premier League Golden Boot, said he hopes to have "a good, honest conversation" with Levy about his future, amid reports he had formally asked to leave.

Conte won the 2016-17 Premier League in his first season as Chelsea manager but was sacked at the end of the following season when he won the FA Cup but finished fifth in the league.

The 51-year-old led Inter to the Europa League final in 2019-20 and within one point of Italian champions Juventus - who had finished 21 points ahead the season before.

Inter claimed their 19th Scudetto with four games remaining last season, with their points tally of 91 ranking as the second highest in the club's history.