James Daly (right) scored four goals for Bristol Rovers during the 2020-21 season

Stevenage have signed forward James Daly on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers.

The 21-year-old former Crystal Palace youth player played 32 games for Rovers during the 2020-21 season.

He had a year left on his contract with the club, but has been allowed to make the switch to the Lamex Stadium.

Daly played under Stevenage assistant boss Dean Wilins at Palace and is the club's third post-season signing, following Jake Taylor and Arthur Read.

"Playing League One football (with Rovers) has only benefitted me," he said.

"I was frustrated at times not to get the game time, but here I will hopefully get the opportunity to prove myself and show the fans what I can do."

The length of his Stevenage deal has not been disclosed.

