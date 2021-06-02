Last updated on .From the section QPR

Charlie Austin becomes QPR's third signing of the summer transfer window

Queens Park Rangers have re-signed striker Charlie Austin on a free transfer from fellow Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

Having first played for the west London side between 2013 and 2016, he scored eight goals in 21 appearances after re-joining the R's on loan in January.

Austin, 31, has agreed a two-year deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

"I am really pleased to get it done and to be able to continue my journey here," he told the club website. external-link

"As soon as the opportunity was available I wanted to get this done as soon as possible.

"I know this is the right move for me and the right move for my family."

Austin netted 11 times in 45 outings during a two-year stint with the Baggies, but only featured five times in the Premier League in 2020-21 as West Brom were relegated.

The ex-Swindon, Burnley and Southampton man scored 48 goals in 89 games during his first stint with QPR, helping the club reach the Premier League via the play-offs in 2013-14.

