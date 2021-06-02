Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Will Keane scored 10 goals in 32 games for the Latics last season

Forward Will Keane has signed a new deal at Wigan Athletic to run until the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Latics on a permanent basis in October after a prior loan spell and scored 10 goals in 32 games this past campaign.

Keane, who began his career at Manchester United, has also had spells at Ipswich, Hull, QPR, Preston and Sheffield Wednesday during his career.

"I was hoping to get it sorted," Keane told the club website.

"I'm glad it's come around quite soon, and I cannot wait to get back into pre-season and crack on from there.

"I think being at the club last season, with the manager [Leam Richardson] and all of the players, I think we really found our form in the last couple of months and now we are wanting to build on that."