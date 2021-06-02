Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Sutton United will play in the English Football League next season for the first time in the club's 123-year history

It will cost Sutton United in excess of £500,000 to install a grass pitch and meet the requirements of the English Football League next season.

The U's began work on Monday to tear up the artificial 3G surface at Gander Green Lane after sealing the National League title and a historic promotion.

EFL rules state all matches must be played on grass surfaces.

"The cost of laying the pitch is quite a substantial one," Sutton vice-chairman Adrian Barry told BBC London.

"Promotion to the EFL brings with it a lot of other commercial opportunities for the club, which will hopefully offset the cost to a degree."

Sutton become the second club in two years forced to swap their artificial pitch for grass, following Harrogate Town last summer.

The Yorkshire club started the 2020-21 campaign groundsharing at Doncaster after winning promotion to League Two via the play-offs.

"It is a very well-documented story that the EFL don't allow 3G surfaces in their competitions," Barry said.

"The rights and wrongs of that situation can be debated. Harrogate faced exactly the same problem last year, and it will continue to be a problem.

"We knew the rules and what was required of us. We'll abide by them and look forward to proudly taking our place in the EFL."

Sutton also intend to build a new grandstand for away supporters and install upgraded floodlights and automated turnstiles before taking their place in the EFL for the first time in the club's 123-year history.

The penalty spot from which Jamie Collins scored the winner against Leeds United in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2017 will be kept behind the bar at the club, while other patches of the pitch will be auctioned off to fans.

Impact on community clubs

However, the loss of the artificial pitch will be felt by a host of other sides.

Sutton's academy, three women's and nine girls' teams and three disability sides all made use of the surface.

The pitch at Gander Green Lane was used seven days a week and was available to hire, providing valuable income for the south London club.

"From the point of view of our community setup, it means there are a lot of sides displaced as a consequence," Barry said.

"It is a major factor for us, but we knew what would happen if we were successful on the pitch.

"The usage of the surface will be very reduced.

"We are a community club and are working really hard to rehouse those over the summer. That is going to be a challenge for us."