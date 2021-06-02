Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Scott Tiffoney, 22, will move to Partick Thistle as part of the deal after a successful loan spell at Ian McCall's side last season

Livingston have signed defender James Penrice from Partick Thistle, with forward Scott Tiffoney moving in other direction.

Penrice is familiar to West Lothian, having played for the club on loan in the 2017-18 campaign.

Tiffoney departs David Martindale's side after a loan spell with League 1 champions Thistle last season, scoring seven goals in 13 games.

"James [Penrice] will bring a host of qualities," Martindale says.

"He did extremely well with us in 2017-18 and, ever since, I've kept a close eye on his development.

"Tiffoney needed to get out and play every week and he has shown while on loan at Thistle that he can score goals. All in all, I think it's a very good bit of business for both clubs and most importantly, both players."