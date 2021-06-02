Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kirsty McGuinness scored one of Cliftonville's's four goals against Linfield

Cliftonville continued their perfect start to the Women's Premiership season with a 4-1 victory away to Linfield.

Sisters Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness were on target for the Reds, along with Louise McDaniel and Yasmin White.

Kerry Beattie scored all four goals as Glentoran beat Sion Swifts 4-1 to stay five points behind the pacesetters.

Emily Wilson scored the winner five minutes into injury-time as Crusaders Strikers beat Derry City 1-0 in Wednesday night's other game.

Caitlin McGuinness opened the scoring for Cliftonville when she ghosted in to poke home at the near post after meeting a cross from her sister Kirsty.

Kirsty then capitalised on a defensive mistake by burying a shot into the far corner to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Ali Smyth pulled one back from the penalty spot, then McDaniel stabbed home after running onto a through ball.

White slid in at the back post to tap home the fourth.

Beattie 'to the four' at Ashfield

In-form striker Beattie extended her lead at the top of the goalscoring chart as Glentoran eased past Sion at Ashfield.

The hosts missed a number of chances as Sion had goalkeeper Denise McElhinney to thank for keeping the scores level early on.

However Beattie netted twice in six minutes to put the Glens in control.

Her first came on 35 minutes with a well-taken finish before another smart goal from inside the area after excellent work by Casey Howe and Lauren Wade put the hosts in control.

Leontia McVarnock's strike pulled a goal back for Sion in first-half injury-time but two penalties from Beattie on 62 and 71 minutes put the game beyond doubt and kept the pressure on Cliftonville.

Derry City looked like they had bounced back from last week's 8-2 hammering by the Glens as they held Crusaders until the death.

Northern Ireland striker Wilson's late goal moved the Crues into third position.