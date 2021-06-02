Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter's Serie A win was the club's first since 2010

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku says he is staying at the Italian champions.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea forward joined Inter for £74m in 2019, scoring 64 goals in 95 games for the club.

But, after winning Inter's first Serie A title in 11 years, there has been speculation that the 28-year-old could be sold due to cost cutting at the San Siro club.

"I am staying," he told Belgian TV. "I feel good at Inter."

Inter's Chinese owners Suning are seeking to cut costs, a move that led to manager Antonio Conte quitting last week. Former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi is expected to take charge at Inter.

"I've already had contact with the man who becomes our new manager," he told Belgian station VTM. "Maybe I shouldn't say that yet. It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league)."

Lukaku is currently preparing with Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, for Euro 2020. Belgium have been drawn in Group B along with Russia, Denmark and Finland.