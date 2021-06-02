Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scotland, Hibs, Ross County, Hamilton, Dundee, Brechin
Celtic's move to appoint Ange Postecoglou is in limbo as a Uefa spokesperson says it "could take several weeks" to process the club's appeal for an exemption which would allow the Australian to take charge despite not having the required pro licence coaching badge. (Sun)
Celtic have had tentative talks with Jose Mourinho's former assistant Rui Faria over their managerial vacancy, with the Portuguese emerging as a potential alternative to frontrunner Postecoglou. (Daily Record)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is critical of the "embarrassing" decision to award Netherlands a late free-kick which led to Memphis Depay's equaliser in the sides' 2-2 draw. (Scotsman)
Striker Kevin Nisbet rates his first Scotland goal - which opened a 2-1 lead over the Dutch - as the highlight of his career. (Glasgow Times)
AEK Athens want to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Marseille. (Sun)
Ross Callachan is poised to become Malky Mackay's first signing at Ross County after the forward activated a clause in his contract to leave relegated Hamilton. (Daily Record)
Scott Allan can be a "big player" for Hibs next season, says sporting director Graeme Mathie after the creative midfielder missed five months of last term due to a heart condition. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has signed a new two-year deal for the club's return to the top flight. (Courier)
Having failed in an attempt to join the Lowland League after their relegation from SPFL League 2, Brechin City - whose chairman Ken Ferguson has stepped down - confirm they will play in the Highland League next season. (Press & Journal)