Euro Under-21 Championship
Euro U21 Championship: Spain 0-1 Portugal - Jorge Cuenca own goal the difference

Portugal celebrate
Portugal have been runners-up twice in the competition

Portugal struck late on to beat defending champions Spain and reach the European Under-21 Championship final.

The winning goal with 10 minutes left was a fortuitous one for Portugal as Fabio Vieira's low cross deflected off Jorge Cuenca and looped into the net.

Spain were the better side for large spells with skipper Marc Cucurella thumping the post with a long-range drive and Brahim Diaz drilling narrowly wide.

Portugal will face the Netherlands or Germany in Sunday's final.

The Portuguese, who had Wolves' Vitinha and Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot in their starting line-up, are aiming to win the competition for the first time having been beaten finalists in 1994 and 2015.

Spain missed the opportunity to lift the trophy for a record sixth time, staying level with Italy on five victories.

Line-ups

Spain U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fernández
  • 22Gil
  • 2Mingueza
  • 5Cuenca
  • 11Cucurella
  • 6Zubimendi
  • 10VillarSubstituted forRuizat 82'minutes
  • 7DíazBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPinoat 66'minutes
  • 14García AlonsoSubstituted forSancetat 76'minutes
  • 17GilSubstituted forMirandaat 45'minutes
  • 18Puado

Substitutes

  • 3Pedrosa
  • 8Beltrán
  • 9Ruiz
  • 12Miranda
  • 13Martínez
  • 15Francés
  • 16Blanco
  • 19Niño
  • 20Pino
  • 21Sancet
  • 23Peña

Portugal U21

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Meireles Costa
  • 5Dalot
  • 4Queirós
  • 3Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 2Cadri Conté
  • 10Santos BragançaSubstituted forSilva Baróat 65'minutes
  • 7Vitinha
  • 8Carvalho FernandesSubstituted forMorris Luísat 51'minutes
  • 23VieiraSubstituted forLopes Pereiraat 90'minutes
  • 9da Conceição LeãoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forde Melo Tomásat 65'minutes
  • 11Mota CarvalhoSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Morris Luís
  • 12Arantes Maximiano
  • 13Franco Tavares
  • 14Lopes Pereira
  • 15Embaló Djaló
  • 16Silva Baró
  • 17Barros Soares
  • 18Matias Ramos
  • 19de Melo Tomás
  • 20Neves Filipe
  • 21Conceição
  • 22Neves Virgínia
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamSpain U21Away TeamPortugal U21
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain U21 0, Portugal U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain U21 0, Portugal U21 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U21).

  4. Post update

    Diogo Leite (Portugal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Abdu Conté.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Jota.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal U21. Pedro Pereira replaces Fábio Vieira.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Diogo Leite.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Portugal U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Martín Zubimendi (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oihan Sancet (Spain U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Zubimendi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martín Zubimendi (Spain U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  16. Post update

    Jorge Cuenca (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U21. Abel Ruiz replaces Gonzalo Villar.

  19. Goal!

    Own Goal by Jorge Cuenca, Spain U21. Spain U21 0, Portugal U21 1.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Spain U21. Juan Miranda tries a through ball, but Marc Cucurella is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 3rd June 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2131208355
2Germany U2131204135
3Romania U2131203215
4Hungary U213003211-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2132105057
2Italy U2131205145
3Czech Rep U21302124-22
4Slovenia U21301218-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2133006069
2France U2132014136
3Russia U21310246-23
4Iceland U21300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2133006069
2Croatia U21310245-13
3Switzerland U21310236-33
4England U21310224-23
View full Euro Under-21 Championship tables

