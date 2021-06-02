Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper insisted Jay Fulton's challenge on Mathias Jensen was not intentional

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton will be suspended for the first three matches of next season after his sending off in the Championship play-off final.

Fulton was shown a straight red card for a foul on Mathias Jensen.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper bemoaned referee Chris Kavanagh's decision after the game, but the club have opted not to appeal against it.

Fulton will therefore miss the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Wembley dismissal came at the end of arguably Fulton's best season since he joined Swansea in 2014, as he played 47 times and scored three goals.

Swansea missed out on promotion to the Premier League as they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford, with Fulton's 65th-minute red all-but ending hopes of a comeback after Thomas Frank's Bees had scored two first-half goals.