Derek Adams led Morcambe to the third tier for the first time in their history with victory over Newport in the League Two play-off final on Monday

Manager Derek Adams has left Morecambe "to pursue an opportunity elsewhere", the recently promoted club have announced.

Adams, 45, has been linked with the manager's job at Bradford City.

He led the the Shrimps to victory in the League Two play-off final against Newport on Monday.

Co-chairman Rod Taylor told the club website external-link Adams had "acted as a catalyst for positive change and encouraged everybody to aim higher".

The former Ross County and Plymouth boss spent 18 months in charge of the Lancashire side.

Adams guided the club to fourth in League Two last season before beating Tranmere and Newport in the play-offs to seal a first-ever promotion to the third tier.

Amid reports linking him with the vacancy at Bradford, he said after the game that he had "not agreed a deal with another club".

The Bantams sacked joint bosses Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman last month and said they were not taking applications for the position.