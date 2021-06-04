Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Derek Adams has won promotion with all three of the clubs he has managed in his career to date

Bradford City have appointed former Morecambe boss Derek Adams as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 45-year-old led the Shrimps to promotion to League One, but left the Lancashire side on Thursday.

The Scot replaces Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman, who were relieved of their first-team duties in May.

"This a fantastic football club to come to and we have a big opportunity to try and earn promotion," Adams told the club website. external-link

"We want to be a team that plays on the front foot and excites people when they come here. Hopefully, next season, we can get the supporters back to Valley Parade and have the place bouncing.

"Throughout my managerial career, it has always important to win, gain promotions and find yourselves in a higher position than you were the previous season.

"We all know Bradford City finished in the bottom half of the table last year. Now, we will aim to be in the promotion picture. That is what I am here to do."

Adams has previously managed Ross County and Plymouth, winning promotion with both.

He led Morecambe to fourth in League Two last season before guiding them up to the third tier for the first time in their history with victory over Newport in Monday's play-off final.

Bradford finished 15th in the fourth tier in 2020-21 after winning just one of their final nine matches.