Lucas Vazquez made 34 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions last season

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has signed a new contract to stay at the club until the end of June 2024.

The Spain international, who suffered a late-season injury against Barcelona in April, committed his future to the La Liga side a day after the appointment of new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Vazquez had been linked with a possible move to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old made his first-team debut in 2015 and played 34 games across all competitions last season.

Vazquez joins midfielder Luka Modric who agreed a new one-year deal with the club last week.