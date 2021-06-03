Lucas Vazquez: Real Madrid winger extends contract with club until June 2024
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has signed a new contract to stay at the club until the end of June 2024.
The Spain international, who suffered a late-season injury against Barcelona in April, committed his future to the La Liga side a day after the appointment of new coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Vazquez had been linked with a possible move to the Premier League.
The 29-year-old made his first-team debut in 2015 and played 34 games across all competitions last season.
Vazquez joins midfielder Luka Modric who agreed a new one-year deal with the club last week.