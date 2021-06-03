Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Queen's Park eased to the League 2 title with four games to spare

Queen's Park will play their Scottish League 1 home matches at fellow Glasgow club Partick Thistle's Firhill Stadium next season.

The League 2 champions have reached agreement to groundshare with Championship side Thistle "until Lesser Hampden is ready to stage matches".

Queen's Park played their final six home games of last term at the Falkirk Stadium after leaving Hampden Park.

The club sold the national stadium to the Scottish FA for £5m.

Work on Lesser Hampden has been delayed following a legal dispute with developers.

Queen's Park chief executive Leeann Dempster said: "I am delighted our supporters can continue to watch our home matches in Glasgow while we carry on with the work of transforming Lesser Hampden."

Thistle say the deal brings "welcome income" and that they "reserve the right to play first" should both clubs have a home game scheduled for the same weekend or midweek.

Queen's Park will be led in League 1 by Laurie Ellis, who was promoted from assistant to head coach following the departure of title-winning manager Ray McKinnon.

Thistle returned to the Championship at the first attempt with title success in the third tier.