Peterhead players are trying to raise cash for teammate Gary Fraser (right) to have surgery

Scottish League 1 side Peterhead are taking part in a sponsored walk to cover the costs of midfielder Gary Fraser's £7,500 knee operation.

The Balmoor club say Covid-19 means no date has been set for the former Bolton player's procedure on the NHS.

The players offered to climb Ben Lomond to raise funds for a private procedure as the club's revenues have been reduced amid the pandemic.

Manager Jim McInally and midfielder Simon Ferry are also auctioning shirts.

"Gary is a big figure in our squad and it will be great to have him back sooner rather than later," McInally said.

"We do not know when he will play again but the club were good enough to give him a contract, however they are not in a position to pay for a private operation.

"The players wanted to help that happen and climbing Ben Lomond is a great start to their pre-season programme. Simon and I are happy to do our bit as well with our jerseys."

Peterhead are aiming to raise a total of £10,000, with the extra money going to a mental health charity.