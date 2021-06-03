Community Shield: Man City v Leicester City on 7 August
Last updated on .From the section Football
The Community Shield between Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners Leicester City will be on Saturday, 7 August.
Kick-off at Wembley will be at 17:00 BST, with the game live on ITV.
The number of fans who can attend will be announced nearer the time, and will depend on the success of the government roadmap for lifting Covid restrictions.
Manchester City have won the traditional curtain-raiser six times, with Leicester winning it once in 1971.
The 2021-22 Premier League season is set to begin on the weekend of 14 and 15 August.
