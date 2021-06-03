Last updated on .From the section Football

Pep Guardiola (left) saw his Manchester City team finish 12 points clear to win their third title in four seasons, while Brendan Rodgers' (right) Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final

The Community Shield between Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners Leicester City will be on Saturday, 7 August.

Kick-off at Wembley will be at 17:00 BST, with the game live on ITV.

The number of fans who can attend will be announced nearer the time, and will depend on the success of the government roadmap for lifting Covid restrictions.

Manchester City have won the traditional curtain-raiser six times, with Leicester winning it once in 1971.

The 2021-22 Premier League season is set to begin on the weekend of 14 and 15 August.