Ross Callachan's goals were not enough to keep Hamilton in the Premiership

Ross Callachan says Malky Mackay's plans for Ross County "mirrored my ambitions" after becoming the new manager's first signing.

The forward scored 10 goals in 37 games for Hamilton Academical last season before activating a release clause when the club dropped out of the top flight.

Former Raith Rovers, Hearts and St Johnstone player Callachan, 27, has signed a two-year deal in Dingwall.

"This is an exciting time to join the club," he said.

"I hope that the fans here would have seen some of my performances last season and what I will aim to bring Ross County."

Mackay hailed Callachan as a "real leader", saying: "It was important for Ross that he remained in the Premiership and we believe he has real qualities that can add to our group."

Meanwhile, Richie Brittain has left his role as County assistant, ending his 13-year association with the club.

The former captain was reserve team manager before moving up to assistant last season under Stuart Kettlewell and then John Hughes.