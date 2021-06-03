Last updated on .From the section Football

Emi Buendia (left) was involved in 31 Championship goals this season, while Tim Krul (centre) kept 18 clean sheets and Teemu Pukki scored 26 times

Six Norwich City players have been included in the Professional Footballers' Association Championship team of the year.

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Oliver Skipp, Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were all picked by fellow players after helping Norwich to the title.

Play-off winners Brentford had Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry and the league's top scorer Ivan Toney included.

No Watford players were chosen in the side despite them finishing second.

Reading midfielder Michael Olise and Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong made up the rest of the team, with the PFA awards being held on Sunday, 6 June.

Hull lead the way in League One

Champions Hull City have four players named in the League One team of the year - defenders Lewis Coyle and Callum Elder, midfielder George Honeyman and forward Mallik Wilks, who scored 19 goals and assisted eight more.

Only 31-goal top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris made it in for runners-up Peterborough, with goalkeeper Glenn Maxwell the sole representative from play-off victors Blackpool.

Sunderland pair Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke, Lincoln duo Lewis Montsma and Jorge Grant and Oxford United centre-back Rob Atkinson make up the rest of the side.

Cambridge's Hoolahan makes League Two XI

Thirty-nine-year-old former Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan is one of three players from second-placed Cambridge United to make the League Two team of the year.

His team-mates Kyle Knoyle and Paul Mullin, who led the division's goalscoring charts with 32 goals, are also included.

Defenders Ben Tozer and William Boyle were voted into the team for champions Cheltenham while fellow promoted side Bolton are represented by centre-back Ricardo Santos and striker Eoin Doyle.

No Morecambe players are included despite their play-off triumph, with Salford keeper Vaclav Hladky, Newport midfielder Josh Sheehan, Exeter's Matt Jay and Tranmere striker James Vaughan completing the team.